Leafs' Woll leading all NHL goalies in three important stats

Have the Toronto Maple Leafs finally found their No. 1 goalie?

If Joseph Woll keeps playing the way he does, the answer is yes.

No one needs to remind Leafs fans how good the 25-year-old netminder has been this season. And it’s not just a matter of opinion. There are numbers to back it up too.

In fact, aside from winning every game he’s started, Woll is currently leading all NHL goalies in three important statistics.

Firstly, among those who have started at least three games since the 2023-24 campaign kicked off, none have boasted a better save percentage than Woll, who is riding high with a .961 SV%.

With that said, Jeremy Swayman is not far behind him with a .957 SV%.

On top of that, Woll is also the league leader in goals against average (GAA) among those with at least three starts this season. He stands at the top of the leaderboard with an impressive 1.33 GAA, with Swayman once again right behind him at 1.34 GAA.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, according to data from MoneyPuck, Woll, who has only allowed five goals in the four games he’s played this month, is No. 1 in “goals saved above expected per 60” with 2.280.

His rate of goals saved above expected is also through the roof at 8.6.

Woll’s been receiving praise outside of the stat sheet as well, with teammate Max Domi recently comparing his composure to that of Canadiens goalie Carey Price.

Earlier this week, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke highly of the skillset that Woll, who was drafted by the Leafs way back in 2016, brings to the table.

“Just how composed he was and yet athletic at the same time. He is composed and under control, and there were some saves that required a great deal of athleticism to make a sort of desperation type of save,” Keefe said about Woll’s strengths. “He tracks the puck, he finds it, and he has the flexibility, strength, and athleticism to get there. It was impressive.”