Leafs' Auston Matthews trolls Pat McAfee Show with hilarious answer

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews has been showing his on-ice talents for his entire life, but he’s also showing that he might have a future in comedy one day.

On Wednesday afternoon, Matthews appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, a program hosted by the former Indianapolis Colts punter who has made quite the name for himself in sports media over the past decade.

And while the interview was wide-ranging, the highlight came in the final question of the show asked by Darius Butler — a former teammate of McAfee’s with the Colts.

Butler was curious if Matthews had a particular “welcome to the league” moment, ie, a time where he felt overwhelmed or otherwise in awe of an opposing player he lined up against in his first few weeks in the NHL.

But Matthews offered a bit of quick wit back to Butler.

“My first game I scored four goals so that was a pretty good ‘welcome to the league’ moment,” Matthews joked, referencing his record-setting NHL debut back in October 2016 against the Ottawa Senators.

Matthews has seven goals through six games this season, starting his year off with hat tricks in each of his first two games before ending a three-game goalless “drought” against Washington yesterday.

Since coming into the league, Matthews has scored more goals than any other player in the NHL, currently sitting at 306 career markers across 487 regular season games.

The full interview with Matthews, McAfee, Butler, and the rest of the show is available below.

The Leafs are off on Wednesday, returning to action to face the Stars in Dallas on Thursday with puck drop set for 8 pm ET.