"I'm done": Wayne Simmonds calling it quits after ending career with Leafs

Wayne Simmonds suited up for six NHL franchises over the course of his career, but he’ll last be remembered as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As per the Canadian Press’ Joshua Clipperton, Simmonds is set to hang up the skates after a 15-season-long career in the NHL.

Speaking to Clipperton for a Hockey Diversity Alliance story about the possibility of playing again, Simmonds said he’s not planning on an NHL comeback after failing to land a contract anywhere this season.

Spoke to Wayne Simmonds for an upcoming HDA story. Without a contract this season, I asked about his playing future: "I haven't officially announced my retirement, but I'm done. I had a great career. It was the best time I've ever had in my life. Right now, it's family time." — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) January 26, 2024

“I haven’t officially announced my retirement, but I’m done. I had a great career. It was the best time I’ve ever had in my life. Right now, it’s family time,” Simmonds said.

Simmonds took to social media to reiterate that he hasn’t officially announced his retirement, though the 35-year-old is still without a team.

Did not announce my retirement !!! https://t.co/tdyOI77mMr — Wayne Simmonds (@Simmonds17) January 26, 2024

Simmonds last played for Toronto on April 8, 2023, in their final regular season game and did not appear in the team’s postseason at all.

Simmonds had 263 goals and 263 assists in 1,037 games over the course of his career, also playing for the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils before signing in Toronto as a free agent in 2020.

He hit the 30-goal mark twice in his career while scoring upwards of 25 goals on five separate occasions. In 2018-19, he collected the lone individual award of his NHL career, being named the recipient of the NHL’s Mark Messier Leadership Award.

One of the great power forwards of his generation, the Scarborough native quickly became a favourite of Toronto fans during his tenure with the team.

Simmonds signed two separate deals while with Toronto: a one-year contract worth $1.5 million and a second deal worth $1.8 million over the course of two years.

Simmonds put up 12 goals and 15 assists across 128 games with the Leafs but played just 7:27 per night across 18 games over the course of his final season in Toronto, in which he secured two assists.