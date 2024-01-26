Leafs fans are going wild about possible "Chicken Shop Date" collab

Amelia Dimoldenberg sure has a way to get Toronto Maple Leafs fans talking.

The host of the popular web series Chicken Shop Date posted a series of tweets earlier this week looking to get in touch with both the Leafs and the NHL.

@MapleLeafs Hello! What is the best email to contact you via? Thanks so much! — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) January 24, 2024

@NHL Hello! What is the best email to get in contact with you? Thanks so much ! — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) January 24, 2024

Starting in 2014, Dimoldenberg takes guests on a one-on-one meal at a chicken shop while chatting about their careers, lives, and anything in between.

While the show began with UK celebrities, it’s since gone worldwide, as past guests for the show include Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Jennifer Lawrence, Lewis Capaldi, and Burna Boy, among countless other celebrities.

Though the posts on X didn’t reveal any plans for a Leafs player to appear on the show, it’s clear she’s looking to do some sort of content with a hockey player.

And Leafs fans certainly took the inquiry from Dimoldenberg as an invitation to speculate about who could exactly be on the show, particularly after the Leafs X account gave the host a follow back.

Auston Matthews seemed to be the most likely candidate, given his track record of NHL success and name value across the world.

Amelia getting AM34 would be INSANE https://t.co/K3DGRt3F3k — peyton (@tinypeytz) January 24, 2024

Give us the Auston Matthews Chicken Shop date! https://t.co/K1a1jKPlD8 — Cody Hendry (@TheCodsterr) January 24, 2024

However, fans were clamouring for a collab with plenty of other players, with William Nylander also earning plenty of attention.

oh and let it be william nylander thanks so much — ella ⁸⁸ (@captainhuggy) January 24, 2024

hear me out: chicken shop date with woller https://t.co/g4QRhdrYlB — alessia🏒 (@alessiabaps) January 24, 2024

Everyone saying Nylander but I want Tavares on this. Just imagine the vibes https://t.co/8Is1LALVia — Cale My Car (@Ev4d_) January 25, 2024

william nylander chicken shop date would be absolutely nuts pleasssssse https://t.co/LkKNZerMoC — kayls (@kayleycheung) January 24, 2024

AMELIA IT HAS TO BE WILLIAM NYLANDER PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE 😭😭😭 https://t.co/kjKh106Bhk — meg ✨ (@meggo1532) January 25, 2024

NYLANDER CHICKEN SHOP DATE WALK W ME https://t.co/dVyLqqmFpl pic.twitter.com/qej2mmcfaP — maddie (@alltwoghosts) January 24, 2024

WILLY NYLANDER ON CHICKEN SHOP DATE??? — em 🍉 (@futtbuggin) January 24, 2024

Interestingly, it wouldn’t actually be the first Leafs connection to Chicken Shop Date. Earlier in 2023, rapper Central Cee rocked a Leafs hoodie on his episode of the show.

In any case, we should have an answer soon enough about whether Dimoldenberg was successful in getting in touch with Toronto’s beloved hockey team.