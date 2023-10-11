Leafs losing TikTok ad from helmets and adding new jersey patch

When the Toronto Maple Leafs take to the ice tonight, they’ll mostly look the same as we’ve grown used to.

Featuring a jersey design that debuted in the 2016-17 season before slight tweaks were made in 2017-18 as Adidas took over as the league’s uniform supplier, Toronto will be sporting their traditional blue home sweaters when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

But there will be a few minor tweaks to Toronto’s iconic uniforms.

The team is parting ways with TikTok as their helmet sponsor, as the social media app had adorned the Leafs’ buckets over the last two seasons and in the team’s preseason contests, as per the Toronto Sun’s Lance Hornby. TikTok, however, will remain as a sponsor.

Leafs confirm that TikTok is off their helmets as of tonight (though not as a sponsor) and they’ll be adding an All-Star Game crest to their sweaters. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 (@sunhornby) October 11, 2023

Hornby added the team will also be adding a 2024 All-Star Game logo crest to their uniform, with the team hosting the event for the first time since 2000 on February 3, 2024.

It’ll be interesting to see the ultimate fan reaction to the new look, as reviews weren’t exactly complimentary when the All-Star Game logo was revealed last spring. With the colours of red, blue, yellow, and white placed on a maple leaf and a star, plenty of fans felt that the logo reminded them of American fast food chains Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.

For the second straight year, the jersey will also feature the “Milk” patch from their sponsorship with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario regulatory body.

It’s the last year of the league’s supplier deal with Adidas, as Fanatics is set to take over as the NHL jersey manufacturer starting in 2024-25.

Toronto’s first game in the regular season can be seen on Sportsnet, where Toronto and the Montreal Canadiens will drop the puck at 7 pm ET later tonight.