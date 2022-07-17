Leafs ink Engvall to one-year extension

Pierre Engvall will be back for at least one more season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Sunday that the club has signed the forward to a one-year extension.

The average annual value of the contract is $2.25 million.

The 26-year-old had 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 78 games with the Maple Leafs in the 2021-22 season, and added three assists in seven games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Engvall has 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 168 career NHL games with Toronto, and four assists in 17 career playoff games.

His signing comes after it was believed he’d be filing for arbitration before Sunday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline.

With the 5pm ET RFA Arbitration filing Deadline today, Players believed to be filing:

Mangiapane, Yamamoto, Zacha, Puljujarvi, Engvall, Kapanen, Kylington, Bear, Geekie, Mikkola (since signed) Players not expected to file:

Laine, Dubois, Roy, Kuninhttps://t.co/cozaet6dHE — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 17, 2022

Engvall, who was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the seventh round (No. 188) of the 2014 NHL Draft, has spent his entire North American career in the Toronto organization.

He previously spent three seasons with the Toronto Marlies, from 2017-2020, where he had 56 points (30 goals, 26 assists) in 94 games. He helped the Marlies to a Calder Cup in 2018, too.

The signing leaves defenceman Rasmus Sandin as the lone restricted free agent remaining for the Leafs to sign.

Toronto has a projected cap deficit of nearly $1.5 million, according to CapFriendly.