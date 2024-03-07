Leafs trade for 6-foot-7 defenceman in deal with Hurricanes

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t done making deals just yet.

As per a release from the team, they’ve acquired 6-foot-7 defenceman Cade Webber from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

He was originally drafted 99th overall in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL draft.

Webber is currently not signed to an NHL contract and is in his senior season at Boston University. He has put up 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 114 games during his time in the NCAA.

It’s the third move of the day for the team involving a defenceman, after acquiring Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals and placing William Lagesson on waivers.

The NHL trade deadline is set for Friday at 3 pm ET.