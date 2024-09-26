The Toronto Maple Leafs are cutting down on their roster, but top prospect Easton Cowan might have some work to do to crack the final lineup.

Cowan, the OHL’s recipient of both the regular season and playoff MVPs last season after putting up 96 points in 54 games with the London Knights, has been having a bit of a tough time adjusting to the NHL speed of play in his second preseason with the team.

“Yeah, it’s been hard. I’ve been trying to justify that these first couple games, and it got to me a bit. So I’m just looking to build off my first couple games here, and like I said, just play a bit more free and balance those two things.”

The Leafs’ first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Cowan will be suiting up tonight with two Knights alumni in Max Domi and Mitch Marner, both of whom won an OHL title during their time in junior.

“That’ll be pretty exciting. I guess whoever you play with out there, they’ve mostly all played in the NHL, so they know what they’re doing out there,” Cowan said. “Any linemate will be a good linemate.”

Cowan has been held off the scoresheet in his first two preseason contests but hopes to turn things around tonight.

“I think just keep moving my feet. I felt like I was thinking a bit too much out there, and when I’m moving my feet, I’m at my best. So I’m just going to try to cause some turnovers tonight. Hopefully, capitalize on them,” he added.

While Cowan’s production hasn’t been there to start the preseason, at least one of his linemates appears to have the belief in him.

“He’s got his confidence, he’s talking a lot, he’s being vocal around the locker room, which is great. That’s what you want out of these guys. It’s been a lot of fun to watch him. It’s been fun to see him just grow since last year. Obviously, he wants to take a bigger role, and he wants to be here, so it’s always good to see that,” Marner said.

Meanwhile, Leafs coach Craig Berube appears to be giving Cowan a few more shots to impress him before deciding to send him back to junior.

“Well, he’s done some real good things. It’s just there’s things he can improve upon, for sure. But he’s not the only one; there’s a lot of guys, so there’s a lot of camp left,” Berube said. “We want to see him. I want to see him in the lineup tonight, playing with some good players. I think he’s probably put a lot of pressure on himself here coming into camp, and he needs to just go out and play his game tonight.”

Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET, with the game set to be broadcast on Sportsnet Ontario.