5 first-round options for the Maple Leafs at in the 2022 NHL Draft

There’s a lot of attention at the top of the 2022 NHL Draft and what the Montreal Canadiens will do with the No. 1 pick.

But that’s of little concern as one heads a bit east.

The Toronto Maple Leafs still own their first-round pick — one of three total they enter the NHL Draft with — and are poised to make a selection in the opening round for just the second time in four seasons.

That makes the festivities on Thursday night a little bit more exciting for the city of Toronto, with the No. 25 pick well in the range of intriguing-prospect territory. The fact is there are going to be plenty of options with high upside set to be added to Toronto’s stable.

Here is a list of five candidates the Maple Leafs could nab at No. 25 in the 2022 NHL Draft.

1. Owen Beck – C – Mississauga (OHL)

Central Scouting rank: 10 (NA)

FCHockey rank: 33

Owen Beck, both the Ontario Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League scholastic player of the year, amassed 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 68 games for the Mississauga Steelheads this past season. The point total ranked him fifth in the league among all OHL rookies, landing him on the second all-rookie team.

Beck, who missed all of the 2020-21 campaign because of the OHL’s COVID-19 shutdown, is an excellent two-way center who plays a smart, versatile game. His strong skating stride allows him to efficiently navigate the ice and his vision and strength make him equally effective on both sides of the red line. The 5’11”, 185-pound forward touches all areas of the game.

2. Lane Hutson – D – USA U-18 (NTDP)

Central Scouting rank: 25 (NA)

FCHockey rank: 31

Lane Hutson was the top producing defenceman on USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program’s Under-18 club in 2021-22, amassing an impressive 63 points (10 goals, 53 assists) in 60 games played. His 53 assists topped all skaters, and he was second on the squad with a +59 rating.

Hutson, who was named best defenceman and tournament all-star at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, is a blueliner who possesses high-end skills. Though just 5’8″ and 148 pounds, Hutson has composure and quick hands when navigating through traffic. He compensates for his lack of stature with elite four-way mobility and high-end vision.

3. Jiri Kulich – C – Karlovy Vary (Czechia)

Central Scouting rank: 13 (EU)

FCHockey rank: 27

Jiri Kulich, who captain Czechia at the 2022 Under-18s and was named the most valuable player after leading the tournament with nine goals, spent the 2021-22 season in Czechia’s top men’s circuit, where he led all junior-aged players in scoring with 14 points (nine goals, five assists).

Kulich, who also captained Czechia at last summer’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup, possesses a truly elite shot — one of the best in the entire draft class. He’s got a nose for the offensive end of the ice and uses his skating and awareness to find the quiet areas of the ice. Kulich, though just 5’11” and 172 pounds, is an intense and competitive player.

4. Julian Lutz – LW – EHC München (DEL)

Central Scouting rank: 30 (EU)

FCHockey rank: 36

Julian Lutz, who skated with Germany at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August and again at the Under-18s in April, didn’t exactly have a banner year with injuries limiting him to just 14 games with EHC München in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. He managed three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 games playing in the top men’s league.

Still, Lutz showcased his high motor and a relentless competition level matched only by a few in the draft class. He’s as aggressive as they come and his frame — 6’2″ and 185 pounds — allows him to impose his will on the game. He’ll never be confused for a flashy player, but his shot and overall smarts make him a dual-threat when in the offensive zone. There will be concerns about his top-end speed, but those are more linked to his injury troubles than issues in technique.

5. Ivan Miroshnichenko – LW – Omsk Krylia (VHL)

Central Scouting rank: 11 (EU)

FCHockey rank: 23

Ivan Miroshnichenko, who had two standout performances for Russia in the span of months with appearances at the 2021 Under-18s and as captain at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, comes with pro-ready experience. He played almost exclusively in the VHL, Russia’s second division, where he amassed 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 31 games before he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in March.

Miroshnichenko, who has been cleared to return to training, has a good pace and quickness to his game which is supplemented by his physical gifts at 6’1″ and 185 pounds. His release is quick, and his shot is heavy. There’s an element of intensity to his game which allows him to battle in all three zones.