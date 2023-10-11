Bye-bye, Hall and Oates: Leafs switching up their goal song

One of the longest-standing debates in Toronto Maple Leafs history is now over.

No, it’s not a discussion over who the greatest player in franchise history is, but rather if it’s time to switch up the team’s goal song to something different.

As per the Toronto Sun‘s Lance Hornby, the team is parting ways with the song “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates after five seasons.

Hall and Oates are out. Leafs confirm they will change goal song ‘Dreams’ to a selection of three or four tunes based on Original Six games, Next Generation, Throwback Thursdays and a regular season standard to be unveiled tonight. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 (@sunhornby) October 11, 2023

Hornby also added that the team will be using specialty tracks for Original Six games, Next Generation Nights, and Throwback Thursdays.

“We looked through literally hundreds of songs, which is not surprising,” Shannon Hosford, the chief marketing officer of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, told the Toronto Star‘s Kevin McGran. “And where we’ve landed is actually a change in not only the song but a change in approach.

“What we’re trying to do is not appeal to everyone, but actually just change up the experience in-game so that when you come to a night and it is an Original Six night, it feels different because it does always feel different with an Original Six team,” Hosford added.

The move might come as a bit of a shock to pop star Justin Bieber, a longtime Leafs fan who posted on Instagram earlier today that he’s “Ready to hear some hall and oats [sic] tonight.”

It’s not the only change coming to the Toronto fan experience, however.

The team is parting ways with TikTok as their helmet sponsor, as the social media app had adorned the Leafs’ buckets over the last two seasons and in the team’s preseason contests, also per Hornby. TikTok, however, will remain a team sponsor.

Assuming the Leafs aren’t shut out in their home opener against the Montreal Canadiens later tonight, the Leafs will be unveiling their new track in just a few hours.

Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET, with the game able to be streamed on Sportsnet.