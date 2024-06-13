Ex-Leafs forward Steen lands NHL GM gig

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Steen just got a major promotion.

On Thursday, longtime St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong agreed to a three-year contract extension to continue leading the team as president of hockey operations.

Doug Armstrong has signed an extension to remain as President of Hockey Operations through the 2028-29 season. Alexander Steen will take over as General Manager in 2026. #stlblues DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/439Zv4V6cY https://t.co/439Zv4V6cY — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 13, 2024

At the same time, the Blues named Steen as special assistant to the general manager through the 2025-26 season, revealing that he will replace Armstrong as GM in 2026.

Drafted 24th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2002, Steen spent the first four seasons of his career in Toronto, where he netted 176 points over 253 games.

In 2008, the Leafs traded Steen, along with Carlo Colaiacovo, to St. Louis for forward Lee Stempniak.

Remaining with the Blues for the rest of his career, Steen helped St. Louis earn their first Stanley Cup win in 2019. He retired from the NHL in the middle of the following season, with over 1,000 NHL games played.

Steen, 40, worked as a European development consultant for the Blues during the 2023-24 season, focusing on assessing and developing European prospects. The Winnipeg native also advised Team Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championships, earning a silver medal.