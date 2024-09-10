SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs sign Robertson to one-year deal after rocky negotiations

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Sep 10 2024, 1:03 pm
Leafs sign Robertson to one-year deal after rocky negotiations
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

It’s official. Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is staying in Toronto — for at least one more year.

The 22-year-old winger signed a one-year-old $875,000 extension with the Leafs on Tuesday, ending a weeks-long trade rumour saga between the two parties.

Robertson, a 2019 draft pick by the Leafs in the second round, put up 14 goals and 13 assists in 56 games for the team this past season. However, shortly after the 2023-24 campaign ended, TSN’s Chris Johnston broke the news that Robertson had requested a trade out of Toronto.

Johnston’s TSN colleague Darren Dreger later reported that Leafs general manager Brad Treliving explored the trade market for the Pasadena, California native while staying in touch with the player over the summer.

Over the past four seasons, he has netted 17 goals and 34 points across 87 NHL games with Toronto.

With their preseason beginning on September 22, the Leafs kick off the 2024-25 season on October 9 with a road game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Al SciolaAl Sciola

Montreal-based writer, Habs fan, all-around good guy.

+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop