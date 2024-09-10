Leafs expected to add Pacioretty as a free agent: report

In a move that might have seemed unimaginable just a few short years ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to sign the former captain of their longest-standing rival.

Just minutes after the Leafs inked Nick Robertson to a one-year deal, TSN’s Darren Dreger broke the news that the Leafs were also expected to add former Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty.

I would expect Pacioretty and Hakanpaa to be next in line as Leafs adds. It was important to get Robertson done to avoid the possibility of an offer sheet. https://t.co/45RJnN1HHC — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 10, 2024