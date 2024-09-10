SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs expected to add Pacioretty as a free agent: report

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Sep 10 2024, 1:09 pm
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

In a move that might have seemed unimaginable just a few short years ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to sign the former captain of their longest-standing rival.

Just minutes after the Leafs inked Nick Robertson to a one-year deal, TSN’s Darren Dreger broke the news that the Leafs were also expected to add former Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty.

Toronto-based writer likely yelling on Twitter about the Leafs, Raptors, or *gestures generally at society*.

