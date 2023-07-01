Leafs expected to sign Ryan Reaves on multi-year contract: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs look like they’re adding a mean streak in free agency — but it’s going to come with a price.

Per a pair of reports from TSN’s Darren Dreger and The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Leafs are set to give journeyman enforcer Ryan Reaves a three-year contract totaling a shade under $4 million over the course of the deal.

Based on level of interest, it’s believed the target is 3 years. I don’t believe the Wild we’re willing to do more than 2 years. Expect the AAV to come in around $1.3. He will be a fan favourite in Toronto. https://t.co/h8L25RhMkz — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

“Based on level of interest, it’s believed the target is 3 years,” Dreger tweeted. “I don’t believe the Wild we’re willing to do more than 2 years. Expect the AAV to come in around $1.3. He will be a fan favourite in Toronto.”

Should the Leafs sign him, Reaves will now be a part of six separate NHL franchises, having previously played for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, and most recently, the Minnesota Wild.

Reaves has 59 goals and 70 assists in 828 games across 13 seasons in the NHL. Last season, Reaves put up five goals and 10 assists for a total of 15 points while playing for the Rangers and Wild.

It’s one of the first expected moves for new Toronto general manager Brad Treliving

While Dreger expects Reaves to be a fan favourite, Toronto supporters aren’t exactly thrilled with the move, due to the fact he hasn’t exactly been a beacon of offensive production over the years, with a career high of just nine goals and 20 points.

Additionally, Reaves’ age at 36 is around the time when many players head for retirement, rather than inking a multi-year deal.

Honestly if the Leafs sign Ryan Reaves for multiple years tomorrow that will make me want to quit the team more than all of their playoff failures combined — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) July 1, 2023

Ryan Reaves isn't an NHL caliber player at this point. Signing him to any deal is a waste of a roster spot, cap space, and my time. — Clayton Jugg (@Totally_Offside) July 1, 2023