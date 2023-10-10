Here's what the Leafs lines look like for their season opener
After a long preseason, it’s almost time for Toronto Maple Leafs games to start counting in the standings once again.
Tomorrow, Toronto will take on its rival, the Montreal Canadiens, to kick off the 2023-24 campaign, hosting the Habs for a 7 pm ET puck drop broadcast on Sportsnet.
Coming off a year where the team won its first playoff series in 19 years with a six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning — before losing to the Florida Panthers in five games the following round — expectations and excitement are high for yet another season of Toronto hockey.
“You get through the slog of training camp and preseason. We are looking forward to seeing the real thing tomorrow. We’re excited to get up and going,” Toronto General Manager Brad Treliving told Sportsnet 590 in an interview earlier today.
As per the Toronto Sun’s Terry Koshan, here’s how the team is set to line up tomorrow night:
Leafs lineup: October 10, 2023
Forward lines
- Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner
- Tie Domi- John Tavares- William Nylander
- Matthew Knies- Fraser Minten- Calle Jarnkrok
- Noah Gregor-David Kampf-Ryan Reaves
While Gregor hasn’t officially been signed from his pro tryout contract, Koshan added that the deal is expected to be announced shortly by way of him remaining with the team ahead of tomorrow’s opener.
Defensive pairings
- Morgan Rielly- TJ Brodie
- Jake McCabe- John Klingberg
- Mark Giordano- Timothy Liljegren
Meanwhile, Ilya Samsonov is expected to be Toronto’s starter, while Joseph Woll will be backing him up.
