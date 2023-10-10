Here's what the Leafs lines look like for their season opener

After a long preseason, it’s almost time for Toronto Maple Leafs games to start counting in the standings once again.

Tomorrow, Toronto will take on its rival, the Montreal Canadiens, to kick off the 2023-24 campaign, hosting the Habs for a 7 pm ET puck drop broadcast on Sportsnet.

Coming off a year where the team won its first playoff series in 19 years with a six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning — before losing to the Florida Panthers in five games the following round — expectations and excitement are high for yet another season of Toronto hockey.

“You get through the slog of training camp and preseason. We are looking forward to seeing the real thing tomorrow. We’re excited to get up and going,” Toronto General Manager Brad Treliving told Sportsnet 590 in an interview earlier today.

As per the Toronto Sun’s Terry Koshan, here’s how the team is set to line up tomorrow night:

Bertuzzi-Matthews-Marner

Domi-Tavares-Nylander

Knies-Minten-Jarnkrok

Gregor-Kampf-Reaves Rielly-Brodie

McCabe-Klingberg

Giordano-Liljegren Samsonov

Woll — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) October 10, 2023

Forward lines

Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews- Mitch Marner

Tie Domi- John Tavares- William Nylander

Matthew Knies- Fraser Minten- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor-David Kampf-Ryan Reaves

While Gregor hasn’t officially been signed from his pro tryout contract, Koshan added that the deal is expected to be announced shortly by way of him remaining with the team ahead of tomorrow’s opener.

Defensive pairings

Morgan Rielly- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe- John Klingberg

Mark Giordano- Timothy Liljegren

Meanwhile, Ilya Samsonov is expected to be Toronto’s starter, while Joseph Woll will be backing him up.