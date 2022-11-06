Leafs sign Marlies' goalie Petruzzelli amid slew of injuries

The Toronto Maple Leafs might not exactly have a solution to their goaltending woes, but they’re at least making a move to try to fix them.

During Saturday night’s 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins, Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov exited the game after two periods due to an apparent knee injury, adding to the woes of already injured goalies Matt Murray and Joseph Woll.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported the news last night, but on Sunday the Leafs made it official: they’ve signed Keith Petruzzelli from the Toronto Marlies to shore up their goaltending depth.

“No update. He has a knee injury, but we don’t know the extent of it at this point,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said about Samsonov’s injury following Toronto’s win on Saturday.

Petruzzelli has a 6-0 record and a .922 save percentage to start the season with the Marlies.

“Not many teams in the league are going to have three goalies injured in their system. It is the reality we have here now,” Keefe added. “Lucky for us, Kallgren being the guy that has to come in and clean things up is a position he has been in and a position our team has been in. We are comfortable with that.”

The Leafs are in action again today, when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on the road at 5 pm ET.