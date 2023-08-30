Leafs sign head coach Keefe to multi-year contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs are doubling down with their head coach.

Today, the Leafs signed Sheldon Keefe to a multi-year contract extension, as announced by the team.

“Since I’ve joined the Maple Leafs, I’ve been very impressed with Sheldon,” said General Manager Brad Treliving in a release. “He has shown great leadership skills with his staff and our players, and has a clear vision for this team and where it needs to get to. Sheldon has established himself as one of the top coaches in the league and I look forward to working alongside him as we head into the upcoming season.”

The length of the contract was not disclosed, though Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman stated it was a two-year deal.

It is a two-year extension for Sheldon Keefe https://t.co/2d27igF3xj — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 30, 2023

Keefe was originally hired by the Leafs’ in 2019, replacing Mike Babcock. During his time with Toronto, he has a record of 166-71-30, while leading Toronto to its first playoff series win in 19 years this past spring.

Originally a coach in the OHL with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds when former Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas was in charge, Keefe also coached the AHL’s Toronto Marlies to the Calder Cup back in 2018.

“Coaching this team has been a great privilege, and I’m truly excited at the opportunity to continue building towards our ultimate goal,” said Keefe. “I’m thankful for the support from MLSE and its ownership, along with Brendan Shanahan and Brad Treliving, who I’ve really enjoyed getting to know and work with this off-season. We have so many great players and people within our organization that I’m grateful to work with, and together our commitment to team success remains steadfast.”