Leafs pondered Nylander trade earlier this summer: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are not trading William Nylander anytime soon.

But it doesn’t seem like it was ever completely out of the realm of possibility for the dynamic winger fresh off a 40-goal, 47-assist season.

In a conversation with Sportsnet 650’s Halford and Brough in the Morning, hockey insider Elliotte Friedman suggested that Toronto did actually consider parting ways with Nylander this summer, although only if the right offer was there. And it appears nothing materialized for the 27-year-old forward, who is heading into the final year of a six-year contract with Toronto.

“I think the Maple Leafs just decided [to keep him for this year]… I think they looked at trading him. I don’t think they liked what was out there,” Friedman said. “I mean, he did score 40 goals last year. He’s a really talented guy and in the playoffs, he was involved in a couple of their really successful moments against Tampa Bay. I think they know that and recognize that, they didn’t like what was out there [in the trade market].”

Friedman recently met up with Nylander in Sweden as part of the European NHL media tour, with Nylander reiterating throughout the interview that he’s not stressed about his lack of a long-term contract, with a desire to stay in Toronto.

Nylander has spent his entire pro career with the Leafs, having been selected eighth overall back in 2014 before making his NHL debut the following year.

Across his eight seasons in Toronto, Nylander has scored 177 goals while adding 253 assists in 521 games.