Maple Leafs sign Bobby McMann to two-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced this morning that they had signed forward Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension.

The contract will carry a cap hit of $1.35 million and comes after the 27-year-old has impressed in his first real look in the NHL. Through 40 games this season, McMann has 10 goals and 18 points while playing in the bottom six.

🖊 We’ve re-signed Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 13, 2024

It’s been a long road for McMann to get to this point. The undrafted forward spent his junior day playing for Colgate University in the NCAA and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award in 2020 before losing out to Scott Perunovich.

After his college career came to an end, he signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Marlies, where he split time in the AHL and ECHL. After gaining some traction in the AHL, the Maple Leafs offered McMann a two-year entry-level deal in 2022.

He appeared in 10 NHL games during the 2022-23 season but wasn’t able to produce the way he had in the levels before, registering just a single assist. He made the Leafs out of camp this season and hasn’t looked back since, becoming a reliable depth scorer for the team.

Bobby McMann is back in the goal column with his 10th of the year. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ZRgkxVqvIN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 10, 2024

The deal will keep McMann in a Leafs uniform through the 2025-26 season.