Toronto Maple Leafs introduce new jerseys for St. Patrick's Day
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be feeling green this upcoming weekend.
This year, the team will be wearing a white-base jersey with a three-leaf clover, or shamrock, in the middle of it reading “St Pats,” as well as a green strip across the chest and on each sleeve.
These got us greening from ear to ear ☘️
03.16.24 pic.twitter.com/x4js0zyzAt
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 11, 2024
The back of the jersey will feature a typeface that matches Toronto’s home and away uniforms on the players’ numbers and names, rather than a specialty font in previous editions of specialty jerseys.
In the video, CBass and Nurse flip through the menus of the video game NHL 24 before discovering Toronto’s new jerseys located within the game.
The team is slated to wear their new digs when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on March 16 at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET.
For those interested in buying the new jersey, they’re now available at realsports.ca as well as at NHLshop.ca.
The St. Patrick’s Day jerseys are a longstanding tradition for the Leafs, stemming back to the original St. Patricks franchise that played in the NHL from 1919-27 before being renamed into the Leafs.
The Leafs trotted out a green-base jersey for St. Patrick’s Day in 2002, before reviving the tradition of the special jersey each March back in 2017 with a new-look white-and-green jersey.
While they’re not playing for a four-day stretch, the team returns to action this Thursday, when they travel to face the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.
- You might also like:
- William Nylander on verge of setting career high in points for Leafs