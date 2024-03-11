The Toronto Maple Leafs will be feeling green this upcoming weekend.

In a video from the team featuring popular video game streamer FaZe Sebastian (aka CBass) and Toronto PWHL star Sarah Nurse, the Leafs unveiled a new take on their popular St. Patrick’s Day jerseys.

This year, the team will be wearing a white-base jersey with a three-leaf clover, or shamrock, in the middle of it reading “St Pats,” as well as a green strip across the chest and on each sleeve.

These got us greening from ear to ear ☘️ 03.16.24 pic.twitter.com/x4js0zyzAt — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 11, 2024

The back of the jersey will feature a typeface that matches Toronto’s home and away uniforms on the players’ numbers and names, rather than a specialty font in previous editions of specialty jerseys.

In the video, CBass and Nurse flip through the menus of the video game NHL 24 before discovering Toronto’s new jerseys located within the game.

The team is slated to wear their new digs when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes on March 16 at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET.

For those interested in buying the new jersey, they’re now available at realsports.ca as well as at NHLshop.ca.

The St. Patrick’s Day jerseys are a longstanding tradition for the Leafs, stemming back to the original St. Patricks franchise that played in the NHL from 1919-27 before being renamed into the Leafs.

The Leafs trotted out a green-base jersey for St. Patrick’s Day in 2002, before reviving the tradition of the special jersey each March back in 2017 with a new-look white-and-green jersey.

While they’re not playing for a four-day stretch, the team returns to action this Thursday, when they travel to face the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.