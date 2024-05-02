SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs scratch Ryan Reaves for must-win Game 6

May 2 2024
Toronto Maple Leafs

Ryan Reaves is not on the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs in warmup, and will miss tonight’s playoff game.

Instead, it appears Noah Gregor will draw into the lineup for Game 6.

Reaves has no goals, one assist, and two penalty minutes while averaging 7:52 of ice time in five playoff games.

Gregor hasn’t played since April 17. The 25-year-old forward scored 12 points (6-6-12) in 63 regular season games.

Auston Matthews is also sitting out, for a second straight game. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told TVA Sports that he’s hopeful Matthews could play Game 7, if the series gets that far.

The Leafs are facing elimination for a second straight game, as they stare down a 3-2 series deficit to the Boston Bruins. If they win tonight, both teams will head back to Boston for Game 7.

