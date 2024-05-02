Leafs scratch Ryan Reaves for must-win Game 6

Ryan Reaves is not on the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs in warmup, and will miss tonight’s playoff game.

Instead, it appears Noah Gregor will draw into the lineup for Game 6.

Leafs lines in warm-up Bertuzzi – Domi – Marner

Knies – Tavares – Nylander

Dewar – Kampf – Jarnkrok

Robertson – Holmberg -Gregor Rielly – Lyubushkin

Benoit – McCabe

Edmundson – Liljegren Woll starts

Samsonov Game 6 tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 2, 2024

Reaves has no goals, one assist, and two penalty minutes while averaging 7:52 of ice time in five playoff games.

Gregor hasn’t played since April 17. The 25-year-old forward scored 12 points (6-6-12) in 63 regular season games.

Auston Matthews is also sitting out, for a second straight game. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told TVA Sports that he’s hopeful Matthews could play Game 7, if the series gets that far.

The Leafs are facing elimination for a second straight game, as they stare down a 3-2 series deficit to the Boston Bruins. If they win tonight, both teams will head back to Boston for Game 7.