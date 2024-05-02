Leafs think Bruins' David Pastrnak is targeting Morgan Rielly

In the 10 years since he was drafted by the Boston Bruins, there are few teams David Pastrnak has spent more time terrorizing than the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Having twice defeated Toronto in playoff series in 2018 and 2019, Pastrnak’s Bruins are one game away from ending the Leafs’ season once again.

Toronto and Boston are facing a pivotal Game 6 tonight at Scotiabank Arena, with the visitors holding a 3-2 series lead.

But with a chance to close out the series on Tuesday night in Game 4, Pastrnak and the Bruins’ mind games didn’t quite work on Toronto.

Tensions were high in Game 5 between the Leafs and the Bruins, including a moment in the second period where Toronto forward Matthew Knies was seen chirping back at Pastrnak.

Matthew Knies laughs it up with David Pastrňák 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZHRx4L9OaG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2024

Asked about the interaction today, Knies felt that the Bruins player had been targeting Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly.

“He’s going after our best defenceman and [I] just don’t like to see that. I don’t want Mo to get into interactions like that. I need him to focus on the game and helping us win,” Knies said, as per TSN’s Mark Masters.

“We rally behind stuff like that,” Toronto defenceman Joel Edmundson added, per Masters.

Knies had the last laugh in Game 5, scoring the overtime-winning goal for the biggest moment of his NHL career to date.

Puck drop for tonight’s contest is set for 8 pm ET.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary