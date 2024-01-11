"You're sad": Leafs' Samsonov discusses emotions of being sent to AHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping that their wake-up call for Ilya Samsonov will help get their veteran goalie back on track.

Sent down to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies after clearing waivers on December 31, Samsonov rejoined the Leafs yesterday for the first time in 2024.

Samsonov has registered just a .862 save percentage so far this season, which is the lowest save percentage posted by a Toronto goalie in his first 15 games of a season since Allan Bester in 1989-90, allowing 52 goals in his appearances so far.

He last played for Toronto on December 29, giving up six goals in an overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Speaking to the media about his experience in the AHL, Samsonov admitted that it was quite the emotional shock to him to be sent down to the minors.

While he didn’t suit up for the Marlies during his 10 days with the team, Samsonov was working to regain his confidence and form after struggling mightily in the first few months of the season.

“Same reaction like everybody… hard to say about this. You’re sad. Yeah, you’re sad. But it’s probably a nice signal for your brain and your body. Man, wake up and you need back on track and working as hard as you can,” Samsonov told reporters today.

Samsonov is on a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs worth $3.55 million, after originally signing with the team in 2022. With fellow goalie Joseph Woll currently working his way back from injury, Samsonov could feature for the Leafs soon.

The Leafs are back in action on Thursday night when they take on the New York Islanders. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET, with the game being broadcast on TSN. Martin Jones is expected to make the start for Toronto, so we’ll likely have to wait a little bit longer to see if Samsonov will suit up for the Leafs anytime soon.