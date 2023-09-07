SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Here's how much money each Leafs player will make in 2023-24

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Sep 7 2023, 6:19 pm
Here's how much money each Leafs player will make in 2023-24
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

It’s about a month before the Toronto Maple Leafs get their season going, but it’s never too early to start wondering about their contract situation this year.

With many opinions being shared about how Toronto’s allocated its salary to the top four forwards on its roster — Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander — it can be easy to forget about the other 20-odd guys on the team at any given time. And while Matthews signed a contract with the highest annual average value in NHL history this summer, he’s still got one year remaining on his current deal.

Coming off their most successful season since 2004 with a first-round playoff win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs still have a bitter taste in their mouth after falling in the second round to the Florida Panthers before their divisional rivals advanced all the way to the second round of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Toronto didn’t undergo wholesale changes this summer like some predicted, but they’ve shored up a few pieces around the edges, notably bringing in Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and John Klingberg on one-year deals.

Most recently, the team inked Noah Gregor to a professional tryout contract, though he’ll have some work to do to crack the final roster.

Here’s what each of Toronto’s players are set to have as their cap hit for the coming season, as per CapFriendly.com:

Forwards
Auston Matthews $11,640,250
John Tavares $11,000,000
Mitchell Marner $10,903,000
William Nylander $6,962,366
Tyler Bertuzzi $5,500,000
Max Domi $3,000,000
David Kämpf $2,400,000
Calle Järnkrok $2,100,000
Ryan Reaves $1,350,000
Sam Lafferty $1,150,000
Matthew Knies $925,000
Pontus Holmberg $800,000
Nick Robertson* $796,667
Dylan Gambrell $775,000
Defence
Morgan Rielly $7,500,000
Jake Muzzin $5,625,000
TJ Brodie $5,000,000
John Klingberg $4,150,000
Jake McCabe* $2,000,000
Timothy Liljegren $1,400,000
Conor Timmins $1,100,000
Mark Giordano $800,000
Goalies
Matt Murray* $4,687,500
Ilya Samsonov $3,550,000
Martin Jones $875,000
Joseph Woll $766,667

*Currently on injured reserve

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.