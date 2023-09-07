Here's how much money each Leafs player will make in 2023-24

It’s about a month before the Toronto Maple Leafs get their season going, but it’s never too early to start wondering about their contract situation this year.

With many opinions being shared about how Toronto’s allocated its salary to the top four forwards on its roster — Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander — it can be easy to forget about the other 20-odd guys on the team at any given time. And while Matthews signed a contract with the highest annual average value in NHL history this summer, he’s still got one year remaining on his current deal.

Coming off their most successful season since 2004 with a first-round playoff win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs still have a bitter taste in their mouth after falling in the second round to the Florida Panthers before their divisional rivals advanced all the way to the second round of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Toronto didn’t undergo wholesale changes this summer like some predicted, but they’ve shored up a few pieces around the edges, notably bringing in Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and John Klingberg on one-year deals.

Most recently, the team inked Noah Gregor to a professional tryout contract, though he’ll have some work to do to crack the final roster.

Here’s what each of Toronto’s players are set to have as their cap hit for the coming season, as per CapFriendly.com:

Forwards Auston Matthews $11,640,250 John Tavares $11,000,000 Mitchell Marner $10,903,000 William Nylander $6,962,366 Tyler Bertuzzi $5,500,000 Max Domi $3,000,000 David Kämpf $2,400,000 Calle Järnkrok $2,100,000 Ryan Reaves $1,350,000 Sam Lafferty $1,150,000 Matthew Knies $925,000 Pontus Holmberg $800,000 Nick Robertson* $796,667 Dylan Gambrell $775,000 Defence Morgan Rielly $7,500,000 Jake Muzzin $5,625,000 TJ Brodie $5,000,000 John Klingberg $4,150,000 Jake McCabe* $2,000,000 Timothy Liljegren $1,400,000 Conor Timmins $1,100,000 Mark Giordano $800,000 Goalies Matt Murray* $4,687,500 Ilya Samsonov $3,550,000 Martin Jones $875,000 Joseph Woll $766,667

*Currently on injured reserve