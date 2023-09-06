Maple Leafs sign 25-year-old forward Noah Gregor to PTO contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs are adding another forward to their training camp mix.

Today, the Leafs announced they’ve signed 25-year-old forward Noah Gregor to a professional tryout (PTO) contract after he’s spent the entirety of his pro career with the San Jose Sharks organization.

We have signed forward Noah Gregor to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. pic.twitter.com/ihaWU8TmY7 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 6, 2023

Gregor has played four seasons for the San Jose Sharks, where he had 26 goals and 25 assists in 178 games. He was a restricted free agent this summer but went unqualified by the Sharks, who let him free to eventually sign with Toronto.

A 2016 fourth-round pick by the Sharks from Beaumont, Alberta, Gregor played his junior hockey days with the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders and Victoria Royals in the WHL before eventually joining the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL.

He also competed for Canada at the 2022 World Championship, where he picked up a silver medal.