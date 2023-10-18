Whether it’s on or off the ice, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves seems to entertain wherever he goes.

And with Halloween right around the corner, the 36-year-old Leafs enforcer and his wife Alanna debuted this year’s couple costume on Instagram on Tuesday night.

Posing with a dreadlocks wig, Gucci getup, shades, and plenty of bling, Reaves embodied Snoop Dogg while the rapper’s song “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” played in the background of a video.

Meanwhile, Alanna showed off her best Martha Stewart look, complete with a blonde wig, sweater, pearls, and a basket of baked goods.

The couple’s look got plenty of love in the comments section, including a nod from Snoop Dogg’s record label, Death Row Records, which commented three flame emojis, likely in support of Reaves’ T-shirt featuring the label’s logo.

“Yes!!!” former Leafs defenceman Carlo Colaiacovo wrote.

“This is ICONIC,” Sheldon Souray’s wife, Tess Annique, chimed in.

This isn’t the first time the Winnipeg native has gone all out for Halloween, though. Last year, Reaves, who was a member of the New York Rangers at the time, made his Halloween costume a team event, dressing as a character from Dodgeball.

And while his costumes tend to verge on the funnier side, Reaves’ style of play usually instills fear into his opponents.

Since signing a three-year deal (with an average annual value of $1.35 million) with Toronto over the offseason, Reaves, who is known to drop the gloves, has already logged two fights, 10 penalty minutes, and is currently averaging four hits per game.

He’ll get a chance to bring those numbers up when the Leafs hit the road to take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.