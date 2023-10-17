"Just f***ing cheer!": Biznasty rips into quiet Leafs crowd

With some of the most expensive tickets in the NHL, it’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs have a bit of a problem with getting enthusiasm from their spectators, especially in the lower bowl.

While many have critiqued the lack of energy within Scotiabank Arena, which is largely occupied by corporate ticket holders, former NHL player and co-host of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast Paul Bissonette has officially had enough.

Discussing Leafs forward Auston Matthews‘ hat trick at last week’s home opener, Bissonette and co-host Ryan Whitney ultimately landed on the topic of Toronto’s problematic atmosphere during games.

“Is this like a replay with no volume?” Whitney asked sarcastically, referencing the silence.

“Bud, there might have been five hats on the ice,” Bissonnette said in reference to Matthews’ third goal of the night and the lack of cheering that accompanied it.

And he wasn’t exaggerating. Even Toronto sports announcer Joe Bowen had to tell the crowd to “get off [their] butts” at one point during his live broadcast.

“Are they cheering?” Whitney asked. “It’s like a library.”

“They’re overthinking it. Just f***ing cheer and throw your f***ing hat on the ice!” a frustrated Bissonette replied.

The former NHLer and self-professed Leafs fan also emphasized that many fans are not appreciative enough of the fact that multiple Leafs stars are entering the prime years of their careers

“You’re going into their years now where they could potentially win a Stanley Cup,” he said. “I don’t even think the people stood out of their goddamn seats to put their claps together.”

“It’s the yacht club,” the 38-year-old added.

@spittinchiclets “They need to swap out the upper bowl and the lower bowl for one game and see how it plays out.” Biz has had enough of the lifeless Toronto Yacht club. ♬ original sound – Spittin Chiclets

In order to combat the deafening silence Bissonnette provided the following suggestion: “Swap out the upper bowl and the lower bowl for one game and see how it plays out.”

On second thought, maybe the Leafs should save that move for the postseason, when they need it most.