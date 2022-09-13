Leafs announce Traverse City prospect tournament roster, schedule

Finally, the day we’ve all been waiting for: the Toronto Maple Leafs have released their roster and schedule for the 2022 Traverse City prospect tournament.

The Leafs will go and play four games in the five-team tournament, facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues, from September 15 to 19.

There are some familiar faces on the lineup, most notably 2019 draft pick Nick Robertson, who has suited up for 16 games for the Leafs over the past two years.

No broadcast details for the tournament have been announced.

The roster of 16 forwards, eight defencemen and three goalies will be taking their talents to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Michigan. The roster is made up of 11 Leafs’ draft picks, five players signed to NHL contracts, five players on AHL deals, and six amateur tryout agreements.

The full roster is below:

Nick Abruzzese

Luke Cavallin

Marco Costantini

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev

Curtis Douglas

Max Ellis

Pano Fimis

Pavel Gogolev

Avery Hayes

Pontus Holmberg

Mikko Kokkonen

Braeden Kressler

Filip Král

Kasper Larsen

Brandon Lisowsky

Sean McGurn

Tommy Miller

Fraser Minten

Keith Petruzzelli

Marshall Rifai

Axel Rindell

Nick Robertson

Graham Slaggert

Alex Steeves

William Villeneuve

Noah Van Vliet

Ty Voit

Leafs’ prospect tournament schedule

Thursday, September 15 vs. Dallas

Friday, September 16 vs. St. Louis

Sunday, September 18 vs. Columbus

Monday, September 19 vs. Detroit