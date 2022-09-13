Leafs announce Traverse City prospect tournament roster, schedule
Finally, the day we’ve all been waiting for: the Toronto Maple Leafs have released their roster and schedule for the 2022 Traverse City prospect tournament.
The Leafs will go and play four games in the five-team tournament, facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues, from September 15 to 19.
There are some familiar faces on the lineup, most notably 2019 draft pick Nick Robertson, who has suited up for 16 games for the Leafs over the past two years.
No broadcast details for the tournament have been announced.
The roster of 16 forwards, eight defencemen and three goalies will be taking their talents to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Michigan. The roster is made up of 11 Leafs’ draft picks, five players signed to NHL contracts, five players on AHL deals, and six amateur tryout agreements.
The full roster is below:
- Nick Abruzzese
- Luke Cavallin
- Marco Costantini
- Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
- Curtis Douglas
- Max Ellis
- Pano Fimis
- Pavel Gogolev
- Avery Hayes
- Pontus Holmberg
- Mikko Kokkonen
- Braeden Kressler
- Filip Král
- Kasper Larsen
- Brandon Lisowsky
- Sean McGurn
- Tommy Miller
- Fraser Minten
- Keith Petruzzelli
- Marshall Rifai
- Axel Rindell
- Nick Robertson
- Graham Slaggert
- Alex Steeves
- William Villeneuve
- Noah Van Vliet
- Ty Voit
Leafs’ prospect tournament schedule
- Thursday, September 15 vs. Dallas
- Friday, September 16 vs. St. Louis
- Sunday, September 18 vs. Columbus
- Monday, September 19 vs. Detroit
- You might also like:
- Oilers' Jack Campbell is loving lack of Edmonton traffic compared to Toronto