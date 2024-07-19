"A gut feeling": Why Ekman-Larsson chose to sign with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be host to plenty of new faces behind the bench and on the ice next season. Among them is veteran blueliner and recently crowned Stanley Cup champion Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

While things looked grim for Ekman-Larsson’s career just one year, getting bought out by the Vancouver Canucks, the 33-year-old had somewhat of a revival this past season, helping lead the Florida Panthers to victory.

Recently chatting with Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, Ekman-Larsson, who signed a four-year, $14 million deal with the Leafs on July 1, discussed why Toronto feels like the right fit.

“I am a guy that always tries to go with my gut feeling,” the Sweden native said. “When Toronto showed interest, I got that feeling that this is what I wanted to do, and this is what we wanted to do as a family.”

Part of the former Arizona Coyotes’ captain’s decision was based on the impression the hockey hub left on him as a visiting player.

“I’ve always liked coming in there as an away team, playing in that building. It’s always special,” the defenceman noted. “Obviously, there’s a lot of history in the organization, and I feel like they have a really good team that has a chance to do something special as well. I think it’s a good fit.”

Lastly and unsurprisingly, the presence of ex-Coyotes assistant general manager Brad Treliving and former team captain Shane Doan on the Leafs’ management team also made a significant impact on his decision.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m sucking up to him, but Brad [Treliving] is one unbelievable person. I don’t think Toronto knows how lucky they are to have a guy like that who cares a lot about his surroundings and organization and players,” he said.

“And then the other guy [Doan], he’s OK, too. He meant so much to me with what he did for me when I was a kid in Arizona. Playing with a guy like that — I wish everybody had the chance to be around a guy like Doaner.”