Leafs' Reaves hilariously tries to serve penalty to get a shift in overtime

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves was doing everything he could to ensure he would receive an overtime shift versus the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

During the five-minute overtime period, Reaves was seen talking to Sheldon Keefe on the bench as the head coach was looking for somebody to serve a two-minute minor. The 36-year-old enforcer was more than happy to do so, but reminded Keefe that it would likely result in him seeing some ice time in the extra frame. Reaves ultimately remained on the bench, and the two seemed to have a good chuckle about it.

“I had to remind him that I’d be coming out for overtime four-on-four,” said a grinning Reaves. “I mean, I would have taken it. I probably would have went on a b-way and scored. It would have been fun.”

This self-deprecating humour has made Reaves one of the NHL’s funniest personalities in recent years. It is easy to see based on quotes like this why he is such a beloved member of any and all dressing rooms he has been a part of throughout his 844-game career.

While there have been critics regarding the Leafs’ decision to sign Reaves as a free agent this offseason, this is a reminder of why Brad Treliving chose to bring him in. Not only is he the NHL’s undisputed heavyweight who can protect star players, but he is also great at keeping things light in tense situations. That could be very beneficial come the playoffs, as this Leafs team will face a ton of pressure given their postseason struggles in recent years.