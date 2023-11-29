Leafs' Domi flaunts hair after losing fight to bald-headed Bennett

Like his father Tie, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi is not afraid to drop the gloves.

And during Wednesday night’s game between the Leafs and Florida Panthers, the 28-year-old did exactly that, instigating a fight with opponent Sam Bennett.

Unfortunately for Domi, the bout did not go in his favour. In fact, it was not even close as Bennett, who took on the role of villain during the latest playoff series between the two teams, knocked him to the ice, landing more than a few punches on the Toronto winger.

Domi, who had sucker-punched Bennett earlier in the game, may have lost the fight, but he made sure to find another way to get under his opponent’s skin.

After referees broke up the bout, the guilty pair skated towards the penalty boxes to serve respective five-minute majors. On the way there, Domi scratched his head, running his fingers through his hair.

He did it while staring directly at Bennett, who is fully bald.

Despite his attempts to pump up the crowd, many Leafs fans were not impressed with Domi’s display, taking to social media to share their feelings on it.

“He definitely didn’t attend his dad’s fight class,” one X user wrote.

Many deemed the response childish.

Another reply featured a photo of Domi’s father, referencing the fact that he is also fully bald.

Like Domi, though, the Leafs got the final say against the Panthers, taking the game by a score of 2-1 via shootout.

Now past the quarter mark of the season, Toronto is riding a record of 11-6-3. The Leafs take on the Seattle Kraken tomorrow at 7 pm ET.