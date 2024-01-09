Leafs fans pushing hard to get more players in Toronto All-Star Game

One day after signing the biggest contract in Toronto Maple Leafs history, William Nylander looks like he might be heading towards his first career All-Star Game.

Today, the NHL released the first round of fan voting for this year’s All-Star Game, five days after releasing the first 32 participants, one from each team. The game is set to take place at the Leafs’ home arena, with Toronto hosting the All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on February 3.

And it’s Toronto’s own William Nylander leading the way among skaters, having racked up 744,990 votes so far. Mitchell Marner is also on track to make the All-Star Game for a third time, racking up 457,900 votes.

Here’s the full voting returns so far, as per an NHL release:

Skaters

William Nylander, Toronto, 744,990

Cale Makar, Colorado, 664,394

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton 567,917

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver, 518,168

Mitchell Marner, Toronto, 457,900

J.T. Miller, Vancouver, 452,451

Brock Boeser, Vancouver, 383,954

Artemi Panarin*, NY Rangers, 362,210

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado, 342,193

Zach Hyman, Edmonton, 307,085

Morgan Rielly, Toronto, 216,416

John Tavares, Toronto, 212,858

Luke Hughes, NJ Devils, 192,627

Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers, 176,177

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton, 174,414

*opted out of the All-Star Game

Eight more skaters (and two more goalies) are on track to be selected, meaning Morgan Rielly (216,416 votes) and John Tavares (212,858 votes) are still in need of a further push to crack the All-Star Game.

Goaltenders

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver, 788,278

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida, 440,210

Jeremy Swayman, Boston, 381,270

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado, 350,179

Linus Ullmark, Boston, 350,140

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota, 328,632

Adin Hill, Vegas, 256,477

Juuse Saros, Nashville, 254,113

The full rosters will be announced this Saturday, January 13.

Voting is still open until Thursday, January 11 at 11:59 pm ET at NHL.com/vote and via X by using the hashtag #NHLAllStarVote and a player’s full name, or player’s name as a hashtag, or tagging a player’s X handle.