Leafs fans pushing hard to get more players in Toronto All-Star Game
One day after signing the biggest contract in Toronto Maple Leafs history, William Nylander looks like he might be heading towards his first career All-Star Game.
Today, the NHL released the first round of fan voting for this year’s All-Star Game, five days after releasing the first 32 participants, one from each team. The game is set to take place at the Leafs’ home arena, with Toronto hosting the All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on February 3.
And it’s Toronto’s own William Nylander leading the way among skaters, having racked up 744,990 votes so far. Mitchell Marner is also on track to make the All-Star Game for a third time, racking up 457,900 votes.
Here’s the full voting returns so far, as per an NHL release:
Skaters
- William Nylander, Toronto, 744,990
- Cale Makar, Colorado, 664,394
- Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton 567,917
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver, 518,168
- Mitchell Marner, Toronto, 457,900
- J.T. Miller, Vancouver, 452,451
- Brock Boeser, Vancouver, 383,954
- Artemi Panarin*, NY Rangers, 362,210
- Mikko Rantanen, Colorado, 342,193
- Zach Hyman, Edmonton, 307,085
- Morgan Rielly, Toronto, 216,416
- John Tavares, Toronto, 212,858
- Luke Hughes, NJ Devils, 192,627
- Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers, 176,177
- Evan Bouchard, Edmonton, 174,414
*opted out of the All-Star Game
Eight more skaters (and two more goalies) are on track to be selected, meaning Morgan Rielly (216,416 votes) and John Tavares (212,858 votes) are still in need of a further push to crack the All-Star Game.
Goaltenders
- Thatcher Demko, Vancouver, 788,278
- Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida, 440,210
- Jeremy Swayman, Boston, 381,270
- Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado, 350,179
- Linus Ullmark, Boston, 350,140
- Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota, 328,632
- Adin Hill, Vegas, 256,477
- Juuse Saros, Nashville, 254,113
The full rosters will be announced this Saturday, January 13.
Voting is still open until Thursday, January 11 at 11:59 pm ET at NHL.com/vote and via X by using the hashtag #NHLAllStarVote and a player’s full name, or player’s name as a hashtag, or tagging a player’s X handle.
