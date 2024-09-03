Leafs signing ex-Panthers centre on a PTO: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are bringing some local talent home.

As reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman live on the radio with Roger Lajoie and later on X, the Leafs will be signing former Florida Panthers centre Steven Lorentz to a professional tryout contract, more commonly known as a PTO.

As just mentioned with @TheRog590, sounds like Stanley Cup champion Steven Lorentz is joining Toronto on a PTO — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 3, 2024

Lorentz is a native of Waterloo, Ontario, and has played 230 NHL games with the Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and San Jose Sharks.

Lorentz had a goal and two assists with a plus-minus of -9 in 38 games for the Panthers in 2023-24, but did not suit up in any of the team’s playoff contests.

More to come…