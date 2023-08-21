Fans gather at arena in Russia to say goodbye to Leafs prospect Amirov

The Toronto Maple Leafs said goodbye to a member of their family this past week.

On August 14, the news broke that Rodion Amirov, Toronto’s first-round pick in the 2020 draft, passed away at age 21 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2022.

Amirov, who last played competitive hockey in 2021-22 with the Russian-based KHL’s Ufa Salavat Yulayev franchise, was honoured this week with a ceremony in his home country.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the Ufa Arena in Russia to say farewell to the late Amirov, with his No. 27 jersey prominently featured throughout the public memorial service.

Fans in Ufa are gathering to say farewell to Rodion Amirov. The 21-year-old forward passed away last week after a long battle with a brain tumor. pic.twitter.com/KsTaN7F9qy — KHL (@khl_eng) August 21, 2023

The KHL account also posted a series of follow-up videos of Amirov’s former teammates and current members of Salavat Yulaeuv as they entered the arena to applause to pay their respects to Amirov’s casket.

Rodion Amirov has left hockey arena for the last time… pic.twitter.com/WcADmkMkXg — KHL (@khl_eng) August 21, 2023

Amirov’s casket was transported out of the arena to a guard of honour from local youth hockey players.

“From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career,” Amirov’s agent Dan Milstein wrote in a statement last week announcing his passing. “We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him.”

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss,” said Toronto president Brendan Shanahan in a statement last week. “Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto. It’s incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion’s family and friends as we mourn this loss together.”