Former Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier retires after long NHL career

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier has called it a career.

As per a statement posted to social media on Monday afternoon, the former Toronto netminder has hung up the pads for the last time.

Bernier was 59-68-17 in 151 games with a goals against average of 2.80 and a save percentage of .915 for the Maple Leafs in his career, playing for the team for three seasons from 2013 through 2016.

“There are no words to express my gratitude to everyone who has been part of my hockey journey since day one, without all of you I couldn’t have done it,” Bernier said in a statement on his Instagram account. “To my lovely wife, kids and family, thank you for always being by my side through the ups and downs. You have always supported me and helped me achieve my childhood dream and be my biggest fans. Now I’m heading into the next chapter of life – retirement.”

Over the course of his entire career, Bernier played 14 seasons, where he had a record of 165-163-40 with a goals against average of 2.77 and a save percentage of .912 in 404 games.

Starting his career as a member of the Los Angeles Kings, where he was a backup for Jonathan Quick’s historic 2012 playoff run, Bernier also spent time with the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils.

Of the six franchises he played for, Bernier’s 151 games in Toronto were the most he spent with any one organization.

Bernier’s availability had been an issue over the last few seasons, playing just 34 games since the start of the 2020-21 season. He last played in the NHL in the 2021-22 season, but underwent hip surgery prior to last season while under contract with the Devils that sidelined him all year.