Leafs officially playing Sabres in outdoor game this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres will officially be playing in an outdoor game this season.

The game will take place at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field, with a capacity of about 40,000 fans. The date is set for March 13, and it will be a Sabres home game.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are proud to participate in the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™,” said Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan in a press release. “We’re excited at the opportunity to play outdoors again and to bring this great divisional rivalry outside in front of our two devoted fanbases in Hamilton.”

It will be the Leafs’ fourth outdoor game, after playing Detroit in 2014 (in Ann Arbor, Michigan) and 2017 (in Toronto), and Washington in 2018 (in Annapolis, Maryland.)

Meanwhile, it will be the third outdoor game for the Sabres and the first as home team since hosting the 2008 Winter Classic against Pittsburgh.

“We are excited to announce that we will be presenting another Tim Hortons Heritage Classic this season,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman added. “When the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, we again will honour Canada’s preeminent role in the history of our game while renewing a great and longstanding NHL rivalry.”