Here's how expensive Leafs-Panthers Game 5 tickets are in Toronto

After a whole week of heart-wrenching disappointments, Toronto Maple Leafs fans were finally able to breathe a huge sigh of relief when the team beat the Florida Panthers with a 2-1 win for Game 4 at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday.

It’s proven to be an exceptionally gruelling playoff series, with the Panthers still leading 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Despite the tremendous feat that remains ahead, it looks like most Leafs fans refuse to give up their Stanley Cup dreams, and are still willing to shell out hundreds (or in some cases, thousands) of dollars to watch the team battle it out for Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena.

Although the threat of elimination will loom over the arena like a dark cloud on Friday night, ticket prices for the event remain sky-high.

as much as i wish the panthers swept last night, i find solace in a game five because leaf fans will be spending over $2K per ticket to likely see their team eliminated 🥹 — sydney (@sydlenfant) May 11, 2023

At the bare minimum, you’ll still have to dish out at least $390 just to secure one seat in the 19,000-capacity arena for the big game.

Seats with obstructed views are still selling for nearly $400, and most tickets in the 300-section are reselling between $400 to $800.

If you want to be seated closer to the action, the majority of section 100 seats range between $1,000 to $2,000. However, with some searching, you can still manage to find a few seats in closer sections between $800 to $1,000.

The most expensive seat at the time of writing is located in section 118, row 1 for a mind-boggling $4,217 per seat, or just over $8,400 for a pair.

In comparison, the least expensive tickets for Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena were priced at $370 for obstructed views of the hockey rink, and at least $391 for unobstructed views.

The cheapest tickets for Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena were priced around $430 per seat, with the majority of seats in the 300-section reselling for $500 to $1,200. The most expensive tickets at Game 2 cost a staggering $6,000 per seat.

@MapleLeafs @scotiabank @Ticketmaster why don’t we drop the ticket prices for game 5 in Toronto to $100 so we can get the true fans standing outside inside and have that place lit up. Instead of letting the upper class wave a white towel when we score #mapleleafsquare #Leafs — Adri (@lordstanley93) May 11, 2023

Fans on a budget also continue to sell out mobile passes for the tailgate events that take place in Maple Leaf Square during each game.

Although tickets for the viewing parties are completely free on the app, some scalpers have started to resell the passes for profit, to the anger of Leafs fans who are desperate to be part of the game-day atmosphere.

The Leafs will battle it out against the Panthers on Friday at 7 pm in what’s sure to be a nail-biter Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena.