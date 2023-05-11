Leafs' Knies "feeling better" after brutal hit caused concussion: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs extended their season on Wednesday night and offered up a slim possibility of one of the team’s emerging players returning to the lineup this season.

For the last two games in their second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, the team has been without rookie forward Matthew Knies, who is out with a concussion.

Knies was injured in the second game of the series following a dustup where Florida’s Sam Bennett tossed him toward the ice one week ago today.

TSN’s Darren Dreger offered an update on Thursday morning about Knies’ condition, suggesting he could be returning to the lineup soon — although it might require the Leafs to win another game or two.

“Sounds like Matthew Knies is feeling better day by day,” Dreger reported. “He will have to be cleared and not sure that happens before game 5. Plus, the Leafs played a strong game last night, so Keefe may opt for the same lineup on home ice.”

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe later confirmed to reporters that Knies will not be available for Game 5.

The Leafs trail 3-1 in the series after last night’s 2-1 victory.

Knies himself was held out of the lineup for Toronto’s first game of their first round of the Tampa Bay Lightning, but found his way onto the roster following Michael Bunting’s three-game suspension. He has picked up one goal and three assists in seven postseason games.

Knies played just 4:47 in Game 2 against the Panthers before being knocked out of the contest.

Bennett was not given a penalty on the play and received no supplemental discipline, although he was fined $5,000 for a different cross-check in the same game on Toronto’s Bunting.

Game 5 goes Friday night in Toronto, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET.