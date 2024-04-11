Leafs ownership "pissed" at team's poor track record in playoffs: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs might be the NHL’s most valuable franchise, but that doesn’t mean that the team’s ownership is satisfied with where things are at.

Toronto won its first playoff round since 2004 last season, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. Despite seven straight appearances in the postseason, the Leafs have won just one series, with a string of heartbreaking defeats becoming the norm for Toronto fans no matter the opponent.

In the latest episode of The Leaf Report on The Athletic, longtime Leafs reporter James Mirtle offered up a tidbit that suggested the team’s top brass isn’t exactly thrilled with the team’s postseason performance and the lingering reputation hanging around the team.

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, Toronto Marlies, and Toronto Argonauts, has a split-minority ownership between the parent companies of Rogers Communications, Bell Canada, and Kilmer Sports, a group headed up by MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum.

“There’s a lot going on up at the top of the Leafs. I know for a fact that ownership is not happy at all with the performance of the team in the playoffs,” Mirtle said.

Keith Pelley was introduced as the new president and CEO of MLSE on April 2, after a career that previously involved working with the Argonauts and the PGA European Tour, as well as being the CEO of Rogers Media and the president of TSN.

“They’re pissed, like they’re gonna want…. if there’s another really disappointing first-round exit, they’re gonna want blood. I don’t know if, just firing the coach is enough. I think they’re gonna want more than that. So, and you got a GM who’s less than a year in, so,” Mirtle added before his voice trailed off.

Sheldon Keefe has been the Leafs’ head coach since replacing Mike Babcock midseason in November 2019, while Brad Treliving was hired last summer as general manager following the high-profile departure of Kyle Dubas at the end of his five-year contract.

Brendan Shanahan, meanwhile, has been the other key figure in Leafs’ management, having served as team president since 2014.

The Leafs return to action tonight when they host the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena, two days after beating them 5-2 on the road at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.