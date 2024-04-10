"Stay ready": Keefe reveals his message to Leafs' Robertson

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has had plenty of opportunities to coach some of the NHL’s brightest stars during his time in the league.

There’s the trio of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner, who have been staples of Keefe’s top two lines since he took over the team in 2019. There’s John Tavares, who has been captain of the franchise the whole time Keefe’s been in charge.

Then there’s Nick Robertson, Toronto’s former top prospect, who is nearly five years removed from being drafted in 2019.

Through 52 games in 2023-24, Robertson has put up 13 goals and 12 assists. It’s not the flashiest performance, and perhaps a step behind where many would’ve pegged the now 22-year-old to be at in this stage in his career.

But while he hasn’t been in the lineup every night this year, Keefe said he’s happy with the youngster’s development in his first full year in the league despite making his debut back in the 2020 playoffs.

“As I have told him throughout the season each time that he has come out, sometimes it has nothing to do with his play or what he has done. It is just a matter of him being on a really good team with lots of depth. Stay ready,” Keefe said when asked about his message to Robertson, who had been sat the two previous games.

And while Auston Matthews scoring his 66th goal of the year might’ve grabbed most of the headlines from last night’s game, Robertson started the scoring with an unassisted effort 8:56 into the first period.

“It was a great goal that got us started in the game. He has done a really nice job this year,” Keefe said of Roberton’s marker. “I have told him that. When he comes in and out of the lineup, at times, you can overthink things, but when you really zoom out, Nick has had a terrific season here. He has stayed healthy, contributed, learned a lot, and taken more out of this season than probably all of his others combined.”

The goal continued a trend for Robertson, who also scored for the Leafs on March 16, his return to the lineup after being scratched for five games in a row.

“That was the message last time we took him out: Stay ready. It is the same kind of mindset as we get into the playoffs,” Keefe continued.

“Sometimes, we want to rush guys or overthink things, but he has had a really good season,” Keefe added. “We have seen lots of development from him. You see it at times like tonight.”

The Leafs return to action tomorrow night when they host those very same Devils at Scotiabank Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.