"Kick some ass": O'Reilly's mom has great advice for Leafs tonight

Since he was acquired by Toronto earlier this year, Ryan O’Reilly’s family has not been shy in showing their allegiance to the Maple Leafs.

On Friday, the Clinton, Ontario, native told reporters how passionate his 103-year-old grandmother has been throughout the team’s ongoing playoff run.

“My granny… She’s been, probably, my biggest fan,” O’Reilly told reporters after practice. “Just to have the support, it means so much.”

Meanwhile, O’Reilly’s father, Brian, tweeted out a video of the elderly fan letting out a simple but effective “Go Leafs Go” chant.

Snook’s Gran at 103 years with a GO Leafs GO! pic.twitter.com/n5k3KHsx9d — Brian O'Reilly (@coachbri1) May 12, 2023

O’Reilly’s father also shared a photo of his mother accompanied by fellow residents of a Seaforth, Ontario, old age home, dressed in Leafs gear.

Granny O’Reilly 103 years old residents and staff of her old age home, Seaforth Ontario pic.twitter.com/q2C77cdrcl — Brian O’Reilly (@coachbri1) May 11, 2023

As for the rest of the O’Reilly clan, the 32-year-old says his mother might be the biggest fan of all.

“I think my mom takes it more seriously than I do,” he said jokingly. “If we lose, she can’t talk to anyone for a day or so. I’ll call her after and she’s more upset than I am after a loss.”

When asked if his mom had anyone advice for him and his teammates as they enter another do-or-die game, O’Reilly smiled and said, “Kick some a**, pretty much.”

So far, O’Reilly’s family’s advice seems to be wearing off on the veteran forward. He has put up three goals and nine points in 10 postseason games with Toronto.

Here’s hoping the Leafs, who find themselves down 3-1 in their second-round series against the Florida Panthers, can muster up another win and keep their season alive in Game 5 tonight.

It’d make for the perfect early Mother’s Day gift.