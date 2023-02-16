Leafs, Oilers among teams linked to trade interest for Patrick Kane: report

One of Canada’s biggest hockey markets could be adding a new star ahead of this year’s trade deadline. Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers and Leafs have been mulling over a trade for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane.

Kane is in the final year of an eight-year, $84 million deal worth a cap hit of $10.5 million per season. But with a full no-movement clause, Kane has full control over accepting — or vetoing — any possible trade to a new team, with his Chicago franchise currently sitting 31st in the NHL.

“I think Edmonton’s interested and has reached out. I think Dallas has considered it. I’ve wondered about Vegas, and my belief is Toronto wants to know whether or not it’s actually in the mix before considering anything,” Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column on Thursday. “As one GM said Wednesday, ‘If Patrick Kane is interested in you, you have to think about it.'”

Kane has 439 goals and 776 assists in 1,157 games for the Blackhawks in his career, as he sits second on their all-time points list and third on their all-time goals list. The team’s first overall pick in the 2007 NHL draft, he has won three Stanley Cups in his time in Chicago.

But as is inevitable, the 34-year-old Kane isn’t as dynamic a player as he once was: he has nine goals and 26 assists in 50 games this season. He’s reportedly been dealing with a nagging hip issue, which worried a former trade suitor in the New York Rangers who decided to target Vladimir Tarasenko instead, as per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

It doesn’t sound like the Rangers got to asking price point of discussions with Blackhawks – because ball is still in Patrick Kane’s court coming to Chicago with what he wants to do. But the NYR didn’t want to wait on him, and also had concerns about his hip. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 9, 2023

“He’s got to do two things: let everyone know where he’s willing to go (if anywhere) and put on a show in the meantime. Kane clearly is annoyed about the speculation surrounding his hip, but he’s got to show it’s not an issue,” Friedman wrote. “This is a complicated deal, and I’m not sure how much longer anyone is willing to wait. You don’t want to be the abandoned bride at the altar.”

The Leafs defeated Kane and Chicago at home on Wednesday night, while they face a rematch at the United Center on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the Oilers are not slated to play Chicago again this year, having defeated them twice already this season.