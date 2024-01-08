It's official: Nylander signs largest contract in Leafs history

After months of speculation regarding his future in Toronto, the Maple Leafs have inked forward William Nylander to a contract extension.

According to a Monday announcement from the Leafs, Nylander has been signed to an eight-year deal. And as many expected, it’s a pretty sizeable chunk of change.

8 for 88 😎 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 8, 2024

Over the next eight seans, the 27-year-old will receive a whopping $92 million, with an AAV of $11.5 million, making it the largest contract in Leafs history by total value.

In fact, this new contract will make Nylander the second-highest-paid player on the Leafs behind Auston Matthews’ $13 million AAV that will come into effect next season.

It will also make Nylander the fourth active Leafs player on the roster to carry a cap hit over $10 million, joining Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Matthews.

With 21 goals and 33 assists over 37 games this season, the Swedish winger is on pace for another career year.

Selected eighth overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, Nylander’s most productive offensive campaign came in 2022-2023, when he netted a whopping 40 goals and 87 points.