7 low-cost forwards the Leafs could sign in free agency this summer

The Toronto Maple Leafs have plenty to figure out with their roster this offseason.

There are the ever-present trade rumours, questions about long-term contracts for Auston Matthews and William Nylander (both of whom expire next summer), and a million other questions about who’s coming and going before the season gets going in October.

But they’ll have to fill out the roster with someone, and there’s no reason why it might not be a veteran household name or two joining the squad for next season.

Here are seven forwards the Leafs could add in free agency this summer.

Phil Kessel

Age: 35

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 14 G, 22 A, 36 PTS

Last team: Vegas Golden Knights

Last contract: $1.5 million

Fresh off his third Stanley Cup since leaving the Leafs in the summer of 2015, former Toronto star Phil Kessel is winding down his NHL career.

If nothing else, it’d be a nice full-circle moment for Kessel, who currently holds the NHL’s longest ironman streak for consecutive regular season games at 1,064.

Corey Perry

Age: 38

2022-23 stats: 81 GP, 12 G, 13 A, 25 PTS

Last team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Last contract: $1 million

One of the NHL’s premier instigators of his day, Corey Perry has now played for four different organizations across the course of his career.

At 38, he’s just about at the tail end of his career, but it sure would be something to see him suit up for the Leafs after facing off against them in first-round playoff series each of the last three seasons.

Paul Stastny

Age: 37

2022-23 stats: 73 GP, 9 G, 13 A, 22 PTS

Last team: Carolina Hurricanes

Last contract: $1.5 million

Having played his way through six different NHL organizations, Paul Stastny’s career is nearing an end but showing flashes of brilliance, just one year removed from a 20-goal season.

Stastny added four goals in 15 playoff games this year with the Carolina Hurricanes, playing about 12 minutes a night on their Eastern Conference Finals run.

Conor Sheary

Age: 31

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 15 G, 22 A, 37 PTS

Last team: Washington Capitals

Last contract: $1.5 million

A late bloomer to the NHL after four seasons in college, Conor Sheary earned a pair of Stanley Cups early in his career alongside Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While he hasn’t topped the 50-point margin since he did it in 2016-17, he still could be a decent low-cost option to slot throughout Toronto’s lineup.

Derick Brassard

Age: 35

2022-23 stats: 62 GP, 13 G, 10 A, 23 PTS

Last team: Ottawa Senators

Last contract: $750,000

The NHL’s definition of a trade deadline acquisition, Derick Brassard has played his way through 10 of the league’s 32 franchises. So what’s one more?

Brassard isn’t likely to be anything more than a fourth-line option for the Leafs at this point, but if he’s still searching for his elusive first Stanley Cup ring, Toronto might just be the place to do it.

Andrew Cogliano

Age: 36

2022-23 stats: 79 GP, 10 G, 9 A, 19 PTS

Last team: Colorado Avalanche

Last contract: $1.25 million

A Toronto native, Cogliano finally got his hands on the Stanley Cup back in 2022 while a member of the Colorado Avalanche.

Having made roughly $36 million over the course of his career, perhaps one final payday with his hometown squad could be in order if there’s mutual interest.

Ryan Reaves

Age: 36

2022-23 stats: 61 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 PTS

Last team: Minnesota Wild

Last contract: $1.75 million

Ryan Reaves isn’t exactly known as the most talented player in the NHL, but he’s found his way to carve out a rather impressive career among many of the league’s premier organizations.

Reaves’ 1,023 career penalty minutes outshine his 828 career games played and he might not exactly be known as a playoff scorer with just eight points in 108 career postseason games, but he likely wouldn’t hurt much as a low-cost veteran addition.