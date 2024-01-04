Nylander couldn't hold composure during unique anthem at Leafs game

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander might be one of the most talented hockey players in the world, but he’s never quite mastered the skill of hiding a smile.

Nylander had plenty to smile about on Wednesday night, with the Leafs pulling through with a 2-1 overtime victory on the road against the Anaheim Ducks, for the team’s second win in as many nights in Southern California.

But while Nylander had quite the game — one assist to go along with eight shots on net — his reaction to the pregame rendition of the American national anthem earned the most buzz online.

While most teams traditionally trot out a singer for their pregame anthems, the Ducks used guitarist Dave Hill before Wednesday’s game.

Hill added a bit of spice to each anthem, adding a few extra notes and some flair to both “O Canada” and “The Star Spangled Banner” via his electric guitar.

Nylander very much enjoyed the shredding version of the U.S. anthem in Anaheim pic.twitter.com/cCipaaL91t — Kevin Michie (@KevinMichie) January 4, 2024

The reaction from fans was, well, mixed, to say the least:

What an anthem at the leafs game tonight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Za (@Pizza0488) January 4, 2024

What the hell was that at the Anaheim Leaf game? The Americans love to butcher the anthem! — John (@corvette5555) January 4, 2024

Every anthem should be no lyric electric guitar – I don’t make the rules this is now the way #Leafs #NHLDucks — Andy Levangie 🇺🇦 (@AndyLevang) January 4, 2024

Hill, a comedian and radio host when he’s not performing the anthems, didn’t seem to mind the players having a little bit of fun with it all, replying “love it!” to a comment on the video of Nylander cracking up.

Love it! — Dave Hill (@mrdavehill) January 4, 2024

The Leafs conclude their three-game California trip on Saturday night, visiting the San Jose Sharks for a 7 pm ET puck drop. In an unusual schedule quirk, they’ll face San Jose again in Toronto three nights later, hosting the Sharks next Tuesday, January 9.

No word yet on whether Hill will be tuning in for those contests, although he seems to be performing in a rock opera and a one-man show in Los Angeles on those dates, so perhaps it’ll be a while — if ever — before he performs a Leafs game again.