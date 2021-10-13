Leafs players reveal all the nicknames given to them by teammates

There’s a new Toronto Maple Leafs season kicking off, and with it comes a whole new set of nicknames.

Ahead of their season opener, the Leafs put out a video with each of their players describing a number of nicknames they’ve had over the years.

Some of them are well known, such as Auston Matthews’ “Papi” moniker that’s been a staple for years, while others are newer, like Ilya Mikheyev’s “cobra” tag.

And then, of course, there are the standard hockey ones based on a surname, such as the ever-creative “Derms” for Travis Dermott. Ah, well, they can’t all be winners.

Here’s the video, with the full list of nicknames down below:

Soup Dawg 🥣🐶

Spider 🕷

Alexander Kerfoot: Footer, Footsie, or Kerf

Auston Matthews: Matts, A-Matts, Tone, or Papi

David Kämpf: Kampfer

Ilya Mikheyev: Mickey, Cobra, Soup

Jack Campbell: Soup, Soupy, Soups, and Soup Dogg

Jake Muzzin: Muzz

Jason Spezza: Spezz, or Spetz

John Tavares: JT, Johnny, Tavvy, or J

Justin Holl: Hollsy, Holler, J-Bone, J-Holl, Bonesaw, or Hammer

Michael Amadio: Matts, or Ammo

Michael Bunting: Bunts, or Mikey

Mitchell Marner: Marns, Bruno Marns, Mitchy

Morgan Rielly: Mo

Ondrej Kase: Kaser

Petr Mrázek: Mraz Mraza, Pedro

Pierre Engvall: Peter, or Seabiscuit

Rasmus Sandin: Ras, Sandy, The Sandman, Sandman Jones of Gus of Kill(?), or Carl

Timothy Liljegren: Timma, Lilly, or Timmy

TJ Brodie: Brodes

Travis Dermott: Derms, or Dermy

Wayne Simmonds: Simmer, Simdaddy, Simcat, or Spider

William Nylander: Willy Styles or just Willy

No word on where Nick Ritchie was during filming, or what exactly the source of all of these nicknames are.