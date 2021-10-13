SportsHockey

Leafs players reveal all the nicknames given to them by teammates

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Oct 13 2021, 2:08 pm
Leafs players reveal all the nicknames given to them by teammates
Toronto Maple Leafs/ Twitter

There’s a new Toronto Maple Leafs season kicking off, and with it comes a whole new set of nicknames.

Ahead of their season opener, the Leafs put out a video with each of their players describing a number of nicknames they’ve had over the years.

Some of them are well known, such as Auston Matthews’ “Papi” moniker that’s been a staple for years, while others are newer, like Ilya Mikheyev’s “cobra” tag.

And then, of course, there are the standard hockey ones based on a surname, such as the ever-creative “Derms” for Travis Dermott. Ah, well, they can’t all be winners.

Here’s the video, with the full list of nicknames down below:

  • Alexander Kerfoot: Footer, Footsie, or Kerf
  • Auston Matthews: Matts, A-Matts, Tone, or Papi
  • David Kämpf: Kampfer
  • Ilya Mikheyev: Mickey, Cobra, Soup
  • Jack Campbell: Soup, Soupy, Soups, and Soup Dogg
  • Jake Muzzin: Muzz
  • Jason Spezza: Spezz, or Spetz
  • John Tavares: JT, Johnny, Tavvy, or J
  • Justin Holl: Hollsy, Holler, J-Bone, J-Holl, Bonesaw, or Hammer
  • Michael Amadio: Matts, or Ammo
  • Michael Bunting: Bunts, or Mikey
  • Mitchell Marner: Marns, Bruno Marns, Mitchy
  • Morgan Rielly: Mo
  • Ondrej Kase: Kaser
  • Petr Mrázek: Mraz Mraza, Pedro
  • Pierre Engvall: Peter, or Seabiscuit
  • Rasmus Sandin: Ras, Sandy, The Sandman, Sandman Jones of Gus of Kill(?), or Carl
  • Timothy Liljegren: Timma, Lilly, or Timmy
  • TJ Brodie: Brodes
  • Travis Dermott: Derms, or Dermy
  • Wayne Simmonds: Simmer, Simdaddy, Simcat, or Spider
  • William Nylander: Willy Styles or just Willy

No word on where Nick Ritchie was during filming, or what exactly the source of all of these nicknames are.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT