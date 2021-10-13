Leafs players reveal all the nicknames given to them by teammates

There’s a new Toronto Maple Leafs season kicking off, and with it comes a whole new set of nicknames.
Ahead of their season opener, the Leafs put out a video with each of their players describing a number of nicknames they’ve had over the years.
Some of them are well known, such as Auston Matthews’ “Papi” moniker that’s been a staple for years, while others are newer, like Ilya Mikheyev’s “cobra” tag.
And then, of course, there are the standard hockey ones based on a surname, such as the ever-creative “Derms” for Travis Dermott. Ah, well, they can’t all be winners.
Here’s the video, with the full list of nicknames down below:
Soup Dawg 🥣🐶
Spider 🕷
Hammer 🔨
Which Leafs nickname is your favourite 👇 #LeafsForever https://t.co/7JFWbOkAwq pic.twitter.com/6EIS1LIV5t
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 13, 2021
- Alexander Kerfoot: Footer, Footsie, or Kerf
- Auston Matthews: Matts, A-Matts, Tone, or Papi
- David Kämpf: Kampfer
- Ilya Mikheyev: Mickey, Cobra, Soup
- Jack Campbell: Soup, Soupy, Soups, and Soup Dogg
- Jake Muzzin: Muzz
- Jason Spezza: Spezz, or Spetz
- John Tavares: JT, Johnny, Tavvy, or J
- Justin Holl: Hollsy, Holler, J-Bone, J-Holl, Bonesaw, or Hammer
- Michael Amadio: Matts, or Ammo
- Michael Bunting: Bunts, or Mikey
- Mitchell Marner: Marns, Bruno Marns, Mitchy
- Morgan Rielly: Mo
- Ondrej Kase: Kaser
- Petr Mrázek: Mraz Mraza, Pedro
- Pierre Engvall: Peter, or Seabiscuit
- Rasmus Sandin: Ras, Sandy, The Sandman, Sandman Jones of Gus of Kill(?), or Carl
- Timothy Liljegren: Timma, Lilly, or Timmy
- TJ Brodie: Brodes
- Travis Dermott: Derms, or Dermy
- Wayne Simmonds: Simmer, Simdaddy, Simcat, or Spider
- William Nylander: Willy Styles or just Willy
No word on where Nick Ritchie was during filming, or what exactly the source of all of these nicknames are.