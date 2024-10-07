Leafs announce four hires and one of them is Jake Muzzin

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making significant changes to their scouting and player development teams, and former player Jake Muzzin is getting a promotion.

On Monday, Leafs GM Brad Treliving announced that Muzzin has moved from his role as a pro scout to a new position in Toronto’s player development department.

General Manager Brad Treliving announced the following additions to the Scouting and Player Development departments — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 7, 2024

Before retiring ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season, the Woodstock, Ontario, native joined the Maple Leafs in a January 2019 trade. Muzzin, 35, played 683 regular-season games, recording 294 points, and logged 28 points in 72 playoff games. He was part of the Los Angeles Kings team that won the Stanley Cup in 2014.

In addition to Muzzin’s promotion, Toronto has expanded its scouting staff, hiring Jason Taylor as a pro scout, Jerrod Smith as an amateur scout, and bringing back Scott Carter in a part-time pro and amateur scout role.

With their roster finalized, the Leafs will officially kick off their 2024-25 campaign on Wednesday with a road game against the Montreal Canadiens.