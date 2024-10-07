Leafs reveal their opening night roster for 2024-25 season
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ opening night roster is finally out.
After sending Easton Cowan back to the London Knights, the team quickly announced the contingent of players they’d be taking into the 2024-25 NHL regular season.
While there were a few training camp battles and a pair of professional tryout contracts via Steven Lorentz and Max Pacioretty, there are no real surprises on Toronto’s opening night roster.
Five players, Connor Dewar, Calle Jarnkrok, Fraser Minten, Jani Hakanpää, and Dakota Mermis, begin the season battling injuries and are on either regular or long-term injured reserve.
Leafs forwards
- Connor Dewar (IR)
- Max Domi
- Pontus Holmberg
- Calle Jarnkrok (LTIR)
- David Kampf
- Matthew Knies
- Steven Lorentz
- Mitch Marner
- Auston Matthews
- Bobby McMann
- Fraser Minten (IR)
- William Nylander
- Max Pacioretty
- Ryan Reaves
- Nicholas Robertson
- John Tavares
Leafs defencemen
- Simon Benoit
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
- Jani Hakanpää (LTIR)
- Timothy Liljegren
- Jake McCabe
- Dakota Mermis (LTIR)
- Philippe Myers
- Morgan Rielly
- Chris Tanev
- Conor Timmins
Meanwhile, Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll will be the two Leafs goalies, with Matt Murray starting the season with the Toronto Marlies.
When does the season begin?
Toronto starts its regular season campaign this Wednesday night, when they visit the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.