Leafs reveal their opening night roster for 2024-25 season

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ opening night roster is finally out.

After sending Easton Cowan back to the London Knights, the team quickly announced the contingent of players they’d be taking into the 2024-25 NHL regular season.

While there were a few training camp battles and a pair of professional tryout contracts via Steven Lorentz and Max Pacioretty, there are no real surprises on Toronto’s opening night roster.

Five players, Connor Dewar, Calle Jarnkrok, Fraser Minten, Jani Hakanpää, and Dakota Mermis, begin the season battling injuries and are on either regular or long-term injured reserve.

Leafs forwards

Connor Dewar (IR)

Max Domi

Pontus Holmberg

Calle Jarnkrok (LTIR)

David Kampf

Matthew Knies

Steven Lorentz

Mitch Marner

Auston Matthews

Bobby McMann

Fraser Minten (IR)

William Nylander

Max Pacioretty

Ryan Reaves

Nicholas Robertson

John Tavares

Leafs defencemen

Simon Benoit

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jani Hakanpää (LTIR)

Timothy Liljegren

Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis (LTIR)

Philippe Myers

Morgan Rielly

Chris Tanev

Conor Timmins

Meanwhile, Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll will be the two Leafs goalies, with Matt Murray starting the season with the Toronto Marlies.

When does the season begin?

Toronto starts its regular season campaign this Wednesday night, when they visit the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.