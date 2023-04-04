Leafs confirm Murray suffered head injury in collision

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray will be out for the foreseeable future.

Today, the Leafs announced that Murray is day-to-day with a head injury, with the team taking it “a day at a time,” per TSN’s Mark Masters.

Sheldon Keefe says Matt Murray is dealing with a head injury They’re taking it a day at a time and allowing things to settle before any timeline can come into focus Joseph Woll starts tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 4, 2023

Murray was removed from Sunday’s contest against Detroit just 16:16 into the first period, following a collision with Lucas Raymond. He was tested for a concussion, though the team has yet to reveal the results of the test.

Matt Murray gets taken out by Lucas Raymond and has to leave the game. 🤕 #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/p0u4ZtD7HE — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 2, 2023

Joseph Woll was called up from the Toronto Marlies in his absence, with Toronto set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.

The head injury is the third injury Murray has suffered in his first season in Toronto. He didn’t play from October 13 to November 14 due to a groin injury suffered after just one game with the team, and also missed a 17-game stretch from January 17 to March 4 with an ankle injury.

“I’m sad. This is hard. Hard for him. Hard for [his] family, yeah, first one, and hard for team. It’s hard for us. It’s third one. We don’t know long-term or whatever. Third injury is really hard and I’m so sad about it,” goalie partner Ilya Samsonov told reporters on Sunday night.

Murray has a 14-8-2 record in 26 games with a goals-against average of 3.01 and a save percentage of .903 for the Maple Leafs this season, while Samsonov has a record of 25-10-4 in 39 games with a goals-against average of 2.41 and a save percentage of .915.