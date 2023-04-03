"I’m so sad about it": Leafs' Samsonov heartbroken over Murray's injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray doesn’t appear to see his lack of injury luck getting better anytime soon.

Murray was removed from Sunday’s contest against Detroit just 16:16 into the first period following a collision with Lucas Raymond, the third injury he’s suffered as a member of the Leafs in his first season.

While Murray was tested for a concussion after hitting his head on the play, no further timetable for his return (or the test results) has been revealed.

Murray didn’t play from October 13 to November 14 with a groin injury suffered after just one game with the team, while also missing a 17-game stretch from January 17 to March 4 with an ankle injury.

But the injury crisis has been seemingly just as hard — if not harder — on his teammates.

“I’m sad. This is hard. Hard for him. Hard for [his] family, yeah, first one, and hard for team. It’s hard for us. It’s third one. We don’t know long-term or whatever. Third injury is really hard and I’m so sad about it,” goalie partner Ilya Samsonov told reporters on Sunday night.

The Leafs’ new-look tandem started out the season as one of the NHL’s hottest goalie duos, but have had a hard time both staying healthy at the same time.

Murray has a 14-8-2 record in 26 games with a goals against average of 3.01 and a save percentage of .903 for the Maple Leafs this season, while Samsonov has a record of 25-10-4 in 39 games with a goals against average of 2.41 and a save percentage of .915

Meanwhile, Erik Kallgren and Joseph Woll have both taken their turns in net for the Leafs this year amid all the injuries, appearing in 10 and four games respectively to date.